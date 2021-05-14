Laird Superfood (LSF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Laird Superfood (LSF), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.06, close to its 52-week low of $31.00.

Laird Superfood has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00.

Laird Superfood’s market cap is currently $303M and has a P/E ratio of -13.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.83.

Laird Superfood Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated plant-based and functional foods. The product portfolio includes organic mushrooms, coconut water, organic coconut sugar, mushroom coffee, and other related products.