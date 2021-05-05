Laird Superfood (LSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Howard Kim- May 5, 2021, 6:25 AM EDT

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on Laird Superfood (LSF) yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #184 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laird Superfood is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.00.

The company has a one-year high of $60.80 and a one-year low of $31.00. Currently, Laird Superfood has an average volume of 65.9K.

Laird Superfood Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated plant-based and functional foods. The product portfolio includes organic mushrooms, coconut water, organic coconut sugar, mushroom coffee, and other related products.

