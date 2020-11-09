Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Thinks SCYNEXIS’s Stock is Going to Recover

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS (SCYX) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.90, close to its 52-week low of $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 33.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SCYNEXIS is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.25, representing a 559.3% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.80 and a one-year low of $4.20. Currently, SCYNEXIS has an average volume of 69.46K.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company was founded by Scot Kevin Huber, Terry Eugene Marquardt, Pierre Bernard Jacques Monnet, Russell J. Outcalt, and Yves Joseph Ribeill on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.