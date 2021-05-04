Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Thinks Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.46, close to its 52-week low of $17.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 37.7% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a $57.00 average price target, implying a 157.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $1.1B and has a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. It focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity. The firm rapidly develops setmelanotide for rare genetic disorders of obesity caused by MC4 pathway deficiencies and provides advance setmelanotide for POMC deficiency obesity and LEPR deficiency obesity as first indications in upstream MC4 pathway deficiencies. The company was founded by Bart Henderson in February 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.