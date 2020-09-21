Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Thinks Achieve Life Sciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.23, close to its 52-week low of $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 33.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Achieve Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.50, representing a 361.1% upside. In a report issued on September 18, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Achieve Life Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.62 million.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products, cytisine, is a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.