Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Calyxt (CLXT)

In a report issued on January 24, Robert LeBoyer from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Calyxt (CLXT), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.74, close to its 52-week high of $12.43.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 80.6% and a 60.6% success rate. LeBoyer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Anavex Life Sciences, and Outlook Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calyxt is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.25, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Calyxt’s market cap is currently $395.9M and has a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLXT in relation to earlier this year.

Calyxt, Inc. operates as a healthy food ingredient company. It engages in the development of crops by leveraging processes that occur in nature, combining its gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its commercial strategy to bring healthier ingredients to the market. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.