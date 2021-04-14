Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 36.8% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Artelo Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, representing a 351.1% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.67 and a one-year low of $0.45. Currently, Artelo Biosciences has an average volume of 8.76M.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.