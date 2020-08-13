Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Arch Therapeutics (ARTH)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Arch Therapeutics (ARTH), with a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.1% and a 30.4% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Arch Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.38.

The company has a one-year high of $0.31 and a one-year low of $0.12. Currently, Arch Therapeutics has an average volume of 378.4K.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.