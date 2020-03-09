Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.02, close to its 52-week low of $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.5% and a 27.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and Palatin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.75.

The company has a one-year high of $16.47 and a one-year low of $3.75. Currently, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 624.2K.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal pharmaceutically-produced cannabinoid treatments for rare and near-rare neurological and psychiatric, or neuropsychiatric, disorders in patients with high unmet medical needs.

