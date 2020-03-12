Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS (SCYX), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.78, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -16.9% and a 25.0% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.38, a 415.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on SCYNEXIS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.94 million.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.