Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Novavax (NVAX), with a price target of $27.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.96, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -13.1% and a 27.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Palatin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.40 and a one-year low of $3.54. Currently, Novavax has an average volume of 4.05M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology.

Read More on NVAX: