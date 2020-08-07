Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

Howard Kim- August 7, 2020, 6:41 AM EDT

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.19 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of well-characterized drugs for life-threatening, rare and ultra-rare diseases with high unmet medical needs and no approved therapies. The company was founded by David A. Cory on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts