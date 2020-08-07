Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.33.

Based on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.19 million.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of well-characterized drugs for life-threatening, rare and ultra-rare diseases with high unmet medical needs and no approved therapies. The company was founded by David A. Cory on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.