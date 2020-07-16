Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Remains a Buy on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 30.7% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.75, a 63.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.86 and a one-year low of $12.99. Currently, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 201K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RYTM in relation to earlier this year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. It focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity. The firm rapidly develops setmelanotide for rare genetic disorders of obesity caused by MC4 pathway deficiencies and provides advance setmelanotide for POMC deficiency obesity and LEPR deficiency obesity as first indications in upstream MC4 pathway deficiencies. The company was founded by Bart Henderson in February 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.