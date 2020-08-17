Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Novus Therapeutics (NVUS)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Hold rating on Novus Therapeutics (NVUS), with a price target of $0.45. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.44, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.0% and a 31.0% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Novus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.45.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.45 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, Novus Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.01M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for disorders of the ear, nose, and throat. Its product pipelines include OPO201; OP0101; and OP0102. The company was founded on March 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.