Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 33.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $19.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.70 and a one-year low of $2.55. Currently, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.18M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal pharmaceutically-produced cannabinoid treatments for rare and near-rare neurological and psychiatric, or neuropsychiatric, disorders in patients with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded by Audra L. Stinchcomb on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, PA.