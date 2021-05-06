Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 36.7% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.63.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $179.9M and has a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.06.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal pharmaceutically-produced cannabinoid treatments for rare and near-rare neurological and psychiatric, or neuropsychiatric, disorders in patients with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded by Audra L. Stinchcomb on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, PA.