Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS (SCYX), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.2% and a 31.2% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SCYNEXIS with a $4.63 average price target.

Based on SCYNEXIS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.94 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SCYX in relation to earlier this year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.