Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

Catie Powers- March 12, 2021, 6:45 AM EDT

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 40.9% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Achieve Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Achieve Life Sciences’ market cap is currently $73.69M and has a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.15.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products, cytisine, is a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts