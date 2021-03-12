Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 40.9% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Achieve Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00.

Achieve Life Sciences’ market cap is currently $73.69M and has a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.15.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products, cytisine, is a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.