Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 37.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Viridian Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, implying an 84.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Viridian Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $69.88M and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.31.

