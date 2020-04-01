Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on Marinus (MRNS)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Marinus (MRNS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -14.0% and a 26.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, representing a 226.1% upside. In a report issued on March 17, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.41 and a one-year low of $0.77. Currently, Marinus has an average volume of 1.17M.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.