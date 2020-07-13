Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.1% and a 30.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Ovid Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.33.

The company has a one-year high of $9.40 and a one-year low of $1.74. Currently, Ovid Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.43M.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.