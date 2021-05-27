Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on BiomX (PHGE)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 35.9% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BiomX with a $22.50 average price target, a 251.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.05 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, BiomX has an average volume of 26.81K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Read More on PHGE: