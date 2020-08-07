Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Keeps a Hold Rating on Savara (SVRA)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Hold rating on Savara (SVRA) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Savara is a Hold with an average price target of $2.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Savara’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.11 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Savara, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its products include AeroVanc, Molgradex, GM-CSF, and Aironite. The company was founded on April 27, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.