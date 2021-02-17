Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Believes Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Won’t Stop Here

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Robert LeBoyer maintained a Buy rating on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) on January 26 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.11, close to its 52-week high of $11.71.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 80.6% and a 60.6% success rate. LeBoyer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Anavex Life Sciences, Outlook Therapeutics, and CNS Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oramed Pharmaceuticals with a $16.75 average price target, implying a 43.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $326.3M and has a P/E ratio of -16.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.45.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides. The company was founded by Nadav Kidron and Miriam Kidron on April 12, 2002 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.