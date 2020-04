Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Believes Novavax (NVAX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax (NVAX), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.18, close to its 52-week high of $18.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.6% and a 26.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.25 and a one-year low of $3.54. Currently, Novavax has an average volume of 8.62M.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology. Its vaccine candidates include ResVax and NanoFlu. It also develops immune stimulating saponin-based adjuvants through its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Novavax AB. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

