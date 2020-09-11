Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Believes Forte Biosciences (FBRX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Forte Biosciences (FBRX), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.34, close to its 52-week high of $37.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 31.0% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forte Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.50, an 116.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, Brookline Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

