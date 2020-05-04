Ladder Capital (LADR) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Hold rating on Ladder Capital (LADR) on May 1 and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.1% and a 40.0% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ladder Capital with a $14.00 average price target.

Ladder Capital’s market cap is currently $931.4M and has a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.72.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

