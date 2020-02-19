Laboratory (LH) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Catie Powers- February 19, 2020, 9:17 AM EDT

In a report issued on February 14, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Laboratory (LH), with a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $190.94, close to its 52-week high of $196.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 68.3% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

Laboratory has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.86, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $219.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Laboratory’s market cap is currently $18.56B and has a P/E ratio of 22.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.45.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in the provision of clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. It operates through the LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development segments. The LabCorp Diagnostics segment includes core testing as well as genomic and esoteric testing.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts