Laboratory (LH) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on February 14, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Laboratory (LH), with a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $190.94, close to its 52-week high of $196.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 68.3% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

Laboratory has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.86, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $219.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Laboratory’s market cap is currently $18.56B and has a P/E ratio of 22.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.45.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in the provision of clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. It operates through the LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development segments. The LabCorp Diagnostics segment includes core testing as well as genomic and esoteric testing.