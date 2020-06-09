Laboratory (LH) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Dan Leonard maintained a Buy rating on Laboratory (LH) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $182.44, close to its 52-week high of $196.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Leonard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Leonard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, and Mettler-Toledo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laboratory is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $208.27, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Laboratory’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.82 billion and GAAP net loss of $317 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.79 billion and had a net profit of $186 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in the provision of clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. It operates through the LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development segments. The LabCorp Diagnostics segment includes core testing as well as genomic and esoteric testing. The Covance Drug Development segment involves in providing drug development solutions, to companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.