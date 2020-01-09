La Jolla Pharma (LJPC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Hold rating on La Jolla Pharma (LJPC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 54.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

La Jolla Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

The company has a one-year high of $13.90 and a one-year low of $2.30. Currently, La Jolla Pharma has an average volume of 809.8K.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products includes LJPC-501, LJPC-401 and LJPC-0118. LJPC-501 is the proprietary formulation for angiotensin II.