L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies (LHX) today and set a price target of $252.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.30.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 75.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Leidos Holdings.

L3Harris Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $255.00, which is a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

L3Harris Technologies’ market cap is currently $40.85B and has a P/E ratio of 24.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.82.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, which engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment include intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; advanced electro optical and infrared; and maritime power and navigation. The Space and Airborne Systems segment comprises space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense; avionics; and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment consists tactical communications; broadband communications; L3’s night vision; and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment compose defense aviation products; security, detection and other commercial aviation products; air traffic management; and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

