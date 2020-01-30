L Brands (LB) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on L Brands (LB), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 39.3% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for L Brands with a $21.32 average price target, which is a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on L Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.68 billion and GAAP net loss of $252 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.78 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $43 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International.