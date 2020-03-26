L Brands (LB) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on L Brands (LB), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 30.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

L Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.78, which is a 95.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

L Brands’ market cap is currently $3.85B and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.19.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its brands include Victorias Secret, Bath and Body Works, Pink, La Senza, and Henri Bendel. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

