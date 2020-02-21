L Brands (LB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Merrill Lynch gave L Brands (NYSE: LB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Tiffany Kanaga maintained a Buy rating on L Brands today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.04.

Kanaga has an average return of 22.1% when recommending L Brands.

According to TipRanks.com, Kanaga is ranked #5426 out of 5994 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for L Brands with a $27.37 average price target, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.02 and a one-year low of $15.80. Currently, L Brands has an average volume of 9.08M.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International.