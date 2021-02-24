L Brands (LB) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Hold rating on L Brands (LB) yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.08, close to its 52-week high of $51.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.41, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

L Brands’ market cap is currently $14.21B and has a P/E ratio of -65.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.41.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its brands include Victorias Secret, Bath and Body Works, Pink, La Senza, and Henri Bendel. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

