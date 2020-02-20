L Brands (LB) Gets a Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Hold rating on L Brands (LB) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 65.6% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for L Brands with a $26.05 average price target, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $24.00 price target.

L Brands’ market cap is currently $6.8B and has a P/E ratio of 18.82. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.47.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International.