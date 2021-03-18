L Brands (LB) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel reiterated a Hold rating on L Brands (LB) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.24, close to its 52-week high of $62.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Siegel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, American Eagle, and Revolve Group.

L Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.06, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

L Brands’ market cap is currently $17B and has a P/E ratio of 20.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LB in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Stuart Burgdoerfer, the EVP & CFO of LB sold 75,848 shares for a total of $4,138,267.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its brands include Victorias Secret, Bath and Body Works, Pink, La Senza, and Henri Bendel. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

