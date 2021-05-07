Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and H.C. Wainwright gave Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Berenberg Bank. Analyst Zhiqiang Shu reiterated a Buy rating on Kymera Therapeutics today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 34.2% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kymera Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.50, implying a 79.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kymera Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $1.85B and has a P/E ratio of -13.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KYMR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera’s Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. It is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients.