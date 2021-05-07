Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kymera Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.50.

Kymera Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $1.85B and has a P/E ratio of -13.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KYMR in relation to earlier this year.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera’s Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. It is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients.