KushCo Holdings (KSHB) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on March 13, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on KushCo Holdings (KSHB), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.54, close to its 52-week low of $0.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #412 out of 6185 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KushCo Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.28 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, KushCo Holdings has an average volume of 838K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. engages in the marketing and sale of packaging products and solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and recreational cannabis industries. Its brands include Kush Supply Co., Kush Energy, The Hybrid Creative, and Koleto Packaging Solutions.

Read More on KSHB: