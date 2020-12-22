KushCo Holdings (KSHB) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on KushCo Holdings (KSHB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.4% and a 63.1% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KushCo Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.18 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, KushCo Holdings has an average volume of 926.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KSHB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. engages in the marketing and sale of packaging products and solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and recreational cannabis industries. Its brands include Kush Supply Co., Kush Energy, The Hybrid Creative, and Koleto Packaging Solutions. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.