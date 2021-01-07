Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Gets a Buy Rating from Stephens

In a report released today, James Rutherford from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Rutherford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Rutherford covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kura Sushi USA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.67.

Based on Kura Sushi USA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.53 million and GAAP net loss of $6.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.75 million and had a net profit of $916K.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.