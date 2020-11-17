Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

In a report released today, George Kelly from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 62.9% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, Laird Superfood, and Nautilus Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kura Sushi USA with a $19.00 average price target.

Based on Kura Sushi USA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.81 million and GAAP net loss of $9.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.96 million and had a net profit of $719K.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.