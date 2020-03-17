Kura Oncology (KURA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and Piper Sandler gave Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Kura Oncology today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.54, close to its 52-week low of $7.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.6% and a 27.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Kura Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50.

Based on Kura Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.1 million.

Kura Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias. The company was founded by Troy E. Wilson, Yi Liu, Pingda Ren and Antonio Gualberto on August 22, 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

