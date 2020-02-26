Kura Oncology (KURA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and Oppenheimer gave Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Kura Oncology today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.46, close to its 52-week low of $11.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 45.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Kura Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.67, which is a 128.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.42 and a one-year low of $11.41. Currently, Kura Oncology has an average volume of 273.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kura Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias. The company was founded by Troy E. Wilson, Yi Liu, Pingda Ren and Antonio Gualberto on August 22, 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Read More on KURA: