Kura Oncology (KURA) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Kura Oncology (KURA) on April 20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 49.3% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, and Revolution Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kura Oncology with a $45.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.00 and a one-year low of $9.89. Currently, Kura Oncology has an average volume of 750.6K.

Kura Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias. The company was founded by Troy E. Wilson, Yi Liu, Pingda Ren and Antonio Gualberto on August 22, 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.