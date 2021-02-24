Kura Oncology (KURA) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Kura Oncology (KURA) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 55.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Kura Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.20.

Kura Oncology’s market cap is currently $2.2B and has a P/E ratio of -19.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KURA in relation to earlier this year.

Kura Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias. The company was founded by Troy E. Wilson, Yi Liu, Pingda Ren and Antonio Gualberto on August 22, 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.