Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 38.9% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kulicke & Soffa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

Kulicke & Soffa’s market cap is currently $1.53B and has a P/E ratio of 93.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KLIC in relation to earlier this year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment offers a variety of expandable tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.