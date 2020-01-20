Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 16, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.63, close to its 52-week high of $27.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kulicke & Soffa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

Kulicke & Soffa’s market cap is currently $1.76B and has a P/E ratio of 156.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.27.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.