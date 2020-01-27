Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.02, close to its 52-week high of $28.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kulicke & Soffa with a $31.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.45 and a one-year low of $18.80. Currently, Kulicke & Soffa has an average volume of 357.5K.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.